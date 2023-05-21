S/R: Prof Alabi represents John Mahama at the annual Deng festival

Regional News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

The leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has charged Ghanaian communities with tourism potentials to prioritize their sustainability in the development efforts which he said can be a resource for job creation in such communities.



This was contained in an address delivered on his behalf by Prof. Joshua Alabi, at the annual Deng festival, of the Sonyo people in the Bole District.



Prof. Alabi, stated that the Deng festival is dear to the former president who had wished to be present in person but for some other compelling assignment.



The Team Mahama campaign team head transmitted Mahama's salutation to the chief and people with great pride and enthusiasm as they celebrated the cultural richness of the Savannah region.



"On behalf of the NDC leader," he reiterated, "it is an honor to share his thoughts on harnessing the immense cultural potential of the Deng festival for tourism development.



"Culture is the lifeblood of a nation, and in essence defines its identity and shapes its future. The Savannah region is blessed with a vibrant tapestry of traditions, customs, and festivals that have been passed down through generations.



"Among these, the Deng festival holds a special place in the hearts — a celebration of unity, abundance and the harvest of hard work," he stated.



For centuries, the Deng festival has been a symbol of the collective spirit, showcasing the resilience of the people and the bond that ties them together as a community.



"It is a time when they come together to honor the ancestors, express gratitude for nature's bountiful gifts, and celebrate their cultural heritage."



President Mahama urged the people to see the festival as a catalyst for tourism development in the Savannah region.



Prof. Alabi, emphasized that come January 2025 under the presidency of Mr. Mahama, the NDC led government will facilitate the development of the necessary infrastructure to support the development of tourism in the Savannah region.



The Deng Festival attracts thousands of people from across the country to the Bole District every year



This rich and unique culture of the Vagla, Safalba, Chorba, and Nomee people, in the NDC leader's view can boost the local economy if well planned and marketed.



Mr. Mahama underscored the need to prioritize its sustainability in tourism development efforts. The preservation of our cultural heritage and the protection of our natural environment should be at the forefront of our agenda.



Responsible tourism practices, such as waste management, energy conservation, and community-based tourism initiatives, will ensure that the Savana region continues to thrive for generations to come.



"The Deng festival is not just a celebration; it is a key that unlocks the doors to a prosperous future for our Savannah region. By harnessing its cultural potential and embracing tourism development, we can create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and preserve our cherished traditions," the statement added.



He urged the celebrants to seize the opportunity and work together to showcase the beauty of our Savannah region to the world.