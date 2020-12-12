General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Rwanda President congratulates Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of Ghana in the just ended 7 December polls.



Mr Kagame in a tweet said Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory is a testament to the trust the people of Ghana have placed in him.



“Congratulations to my brother and friend President @NAkufoAddo on your re-election. It is a testament to the trust the people of Ghana have placed in you. We look forward to continued friendship between our two nations and collaboration towards the prosperity of our people,” he tweeted.



The returning officer of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday’s elections and President-elect on Wednesday, 9 December.



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, incumbent President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.



His closest contender, Mr John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.





