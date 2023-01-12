Russia-Ukraine war a wake-up call for countries with hydrocarbons to develop them - NAPO

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh says the Russian,-Ukraine war should serve as a wake-up call to all countries.



He believes that this is the time for countries with proven and potential hydrocarbon reserves to take deliberate steps to bring their hydrocarbons to development and production with minimal delays.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh made this known when he addressed the Mediterranean Middle East Scout Group at the RAF Centre in London, United Kingdom.



The Energy Minister used the opportunity to make known the discoveries and upstream operations, available blocks for investments, farm-in opportunities, blocks available for direct negotiations, access to petroleum data, and the country’s investment climate in general in Ghana.



I further acknowledged the global trends in the direction of energy transition and noted that events such as the Russia-Ukraine war have sparked an awakening for a ‘just transition’. This in turn means a heightened urgency for countries with proven and potential hydrocarbon reserves to take deliberate steps to bring their hydrocarbons to development and production with minimal delays.



Ghana is aware of these global developments and their significance for the development of its petroleum resources to its economic prospects and the wider global economy.



The Ministry of Energy will continue to work hard in collaboration with its relevant agencies such as the Petroleum Commission and other partners to seek potential investors to collaborate with for the sustainable exploitation of our oil and gas resources.