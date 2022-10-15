Russia-Ukraine war: Ghana gets €10 million EU food security support

General News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

The Ghana government on Friday, October 14, 2022, received a sum of 10 million euros from the European Union as part of a food security support package.



Aside from food security, the amount will also be used in efforts aimed a mitigating the impact on agriculture in Ghana of Russia’s war on Ukraine.



The amount will also “strengthen ongoing programme as well EU's upcoming support to the agriculture sector in Ghana,” the EU Office in Ghana noted in a tweet.



The full tweet read: “#TeamEurope announces €10 million support for #FoodSecurity and to help #mitigate the impact on agriculture in Ghana of Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine. Also to strengthen ongoing programme as well EU's upcoming support to the agriculture sector in Ghana.”



The tweet was accompanied by two photos of the EU representative handing over a cheque titled: “EU SUPPORT TO FOOD SECURITY IN GHANA,” to the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare.



Government has partly blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the economic headwinds, insisting that all was being done to stem the tide.



The World Bank and International Monetary Fund, IMF, advanced different sums of money to the government to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.



On the diplomatic front, Ghana has been one of the vocal African countries calling on Russia to stop its aggression on Ukraine. Ghana also voted YES in a UN resolution this week, condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories.



Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister picked Accra as one of three stops on his African tour that was truncated after Russian bombardments.



