Running mate: Select someone with economic background - NDC Group appeals to John Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cadres and NDC Activists (CANA), a group affiliated with the National Democratic Congress has urged the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama to select a running mate who has expertise in economics.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 6, 2023, the group argued that the state of the Ghanaian economy will form the heart of discussions about the 2024 elections and that the party must select someone with an economic background.



The group appealed to their candidate, John Mahama and the National Executive Council (NEC) to give their request their highest consideration as the party cannot afford to lose the 2024 elections.



Their appeal comes ahead of John Mahama’s meeting with the leadership of the party over the running mate.



It is expected that an announcement will be made after the meeting.



Read the statement below



With the economic hardship Ghanaians are currently experiencing, it is evident the economy will be central to the 2024 election. This occasioned the changes in the parliamentary minority leadership by the NDC.



We have followed recent developments with regards to the nomination and selection of the running mate of our GREAT PARTY the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election.



With the future of the NDC and election 2024 in mind, we must be strategic in selecting a running mate who can partner with the leader and subsequently win the 2024 election convincingly.



We must therefore select a running mate with a track record in economy and he or she must have the ability to debate the issues to win us the 2024 election.



Due to recent developments, we are appealing to the Council of Elders of the party to ensure that the party through the National Executive Council (NEC) consider a SPECIAL CONFERENCE to consider the matter due to its importance.

This will ensure broader grassroots participation in this all-important matter.



Aluta continua!



Signed



Mr. Kofi Aikins



CC: All Media Houses