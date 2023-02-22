Running a region without deputy regional ministers is a very difficult situation – OB Amoah

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Osei Bonsu Amoah, the MP for Akuapem South, the nominee appointed as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, believes the appointment of regional ministers without deputies is troubling.



The nominee was asked by the Parliamentary Vetting Committee on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, if he agreed that the country was not lacking in efficiency in managing the regions without the appointment of deputy regional ministers.



He disagreed saying, ”I don’t agree with you. Not at all. For a region, to be run without a deputy is a very difficult situation. For any reason, if the Minister is not available, who acts?



"Is it the civil servant? We have 43 districts in Ashanti, and the Minister would have to be absent for various reasons. Who runs the place? Do we have to take another Minister from the Central to go and run the place?”



When asked if he disagreed with the president for removing deputy regional ministers, he reacted ”you are putting words in my mouth”.