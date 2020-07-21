General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Runaway’ husband of woman who gave birth to quadruplets returns

George Ackah turned up yesterday, Monday, July 20 to see his new children and wife

The husband of a woman who gave birth to quadruplets at the Bibiani Municipal Hospital last week has resurfaced, claiming he didn’t abandon his wife but instead went to look for money for the upkeep of the family.



Earlier this week, news went viral that a woman who has been blessed with quadruplets (four children) would need some financial support because her husband had absconded and left her to her fate.



Her plight attracted sympathy and even saw the recently appointed running mate of the NDC Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang donating GHC 2000 for the upkeep of the children and woman.



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who presented the donation on behalf of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said she was touched by the plight of the woman.



Checks by www.ghanaweb on Tuesday revealed that the husband, George Ackah turned up yesterday, Monday, July 20 to see his new children and wife.



George Ackah is said to be a cleaner while the wife is unemployed. They already have two children.



According to Grace Boadu, a midwife at the Bibiani municipal hospital in the Western North region, who assisted in the delivery of the children, the man gave no tangible reason for his disappearance but he did say that he went to look for money.



The midwife also stated that, since the disappearance of George Ackah, the hospital has been responsible for the welfare of the children and mother in terms of clothing and feeding per the contributions made by the midwives, nurses and doctors after having a cesarean section.



Grace Boadu revealed that both mother and children are in good health although one of them is underweight. “The first child’s weight is not okay so the children are being monitored whiles the mother is fine”.



In addition, she said; “ all we need is for people to come in to cater for the children because the parents are handicapped”.



Meanwhile, concerned individuals are also showing their generosity by donating money, food and clothes to the quadruplets and mother.

