Run from anything that can take your life, including marriage – Rev. John Cato

Divorce can be emotionally challenging for all parties involved, including spouses and children. It is true that many young marriages are ending up in divorce due to one issue or the other.



Unfortunately, others lose their lives in the process while trying to accommodate the problems with the hope of things resolving on their own.



Speaking on this week’s edition of Legal Agenda with Matilda Boateng Nartey, the Resident Pastor of Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, Rev John Cato, has cautioned both men and women to run from anything that has the capability of taking their lives.



According to him, adultery may not be present but there may be other unreasonable behaviors that could be a threat to their lives hence there is the need to run away.



“Anything that can take your life, you run for your life. If it is abusive and eating your up, affecting your health and can lead to death, we advise you find a way out. When you come, we will not immediately tell you to go pack your luggage and leave but rather engage the two of you through counselling.



“There are some people, you don’t need more than two meetings to know that this person is determined to end it all. Because they don’t want to be the ones to initiate it, they end up tormenting you and when you get fed up, you will pack and leave. So, they don’t own any obligation to pay any compensation.”



