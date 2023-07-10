Rotary Ghana attains District status, David Osei Amankwah jnr installed as first Governor

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

David Osei Amankwah jnr was officially installed as the first governor of Rotary District 9104 on Saturday, July 8, 2023. His investiture followed the elevation of Rotary clubs in Ghana to District status by Rotary International.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of his investiture, the new governor expressed delight about the feat, describing it as a dream come true. "It's an epic time, an opportune moment to be in this auspicious time of a new district.



"Honestly, I feel good. When I joined Rotary 23 years ago, I heard about this day, I thought it was so far away. I thought it would not happen in my Rotary lifetime, and today it is here, so obviously I am extremely elated," he said.



Mr. Amankwah noted that attaining district status sets Rotary Ghana on target to achieve its goals.



"Ghana has grown in numbers and the result is what we are seeing today. There are conditions to becoming a district; you have to have 75 clubs and 2,500 or so members. We haven't reached that goal, but our parent organization saw it fit that our growth rates show that we will be able to catch up to that target. So today we are going to be able to perform a lot of the service projects that we are doing to push the goal of Rotary Ghana," he stated.



The governor emphasized that his administration will focus on youth empowerment, environmental protection, and health promotion.



"We are looking to empower the youth; encourage the youth and we have some impactful health service projects. We will also focus on the environment, planting trees, and encouraging the youth to see the environment as important and tree planting as a social change activity rather than a physical activity," he said.



On his part, the Director of Rotary International, Patrick Chisanga, lauded the growth of Rotary Ghana over the period while emphasizing its prospects as a result of attaining district status. "It's a reflection of growth. When you see every district taking its place, it means that Rotary is growing in that particular geographical area," he stated.



"For me, this is very important; the fact that Ghana has grown to the extent that as a country, it is a district. It is encouraging. I am here to celebrate with them, I am here to encourage them, and I am here to see to it that they are given all the support necessary to grow into another district in the near future. So Ghana needs to be congratulated on this achievement," he added.



He further expressed confidence in the new governor, adding that he expects more growth under his leadership.



The investiture of David Osei Amankwah as the first governor of District 9104 was marked with a dinner event at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.



David Osei Amankwah's one-year tenure will be deputized by Victor Yaw Asante.



The event was attended by members of Rotary across the 63 Clubs in the country as well as some distinguished attendees. Notable amongst the attendees on the night were former President of the Republic, H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, former Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Wood, His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and Housing Minister Asenso Boakye.



Currently, Rotary Ghana boasts over 1,800 members.



