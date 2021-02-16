Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Rotary Club of Obuasi supports communities in Adansi area

The sod-cuting ceremony for the commencement of the projects

Twenty (20) communities within the Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East and Adansi Akrofuom Districts are to benefit from 60 household microflush toilets and 19 boreholes from the Rotary Club of Obuasi.



At a short ceremony held at Adukroba in the Adansi Akrofuom District to officially cut sod for the commencement of the projects, the President-elect of Rotary Club of Obuasi, Sarwan Kumar said the club has partnered with Rotary Club of Montreal in Canada and some major donors from the USA to support needy communities in Africa.



He mentioned plans by Rotary Club of Obuasi to build Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit in Obuasi to deal with Neo-natal deaths in the next Rotary year. He bemoaned the surge in Neo-natal deaths which he said calls for all hands on deck to stem the tide.



Rotarian Kumar said the Rotarians in Obuasi are committed to helping the less privileged in the society, the reason for provision of the boreholes and toilet facilities to the communities.



The District Chief Executive for Akrofuom Honorable Jonas Maurice Woode praised the Rotary Club for partnering Government in the provision of basic amenities to the people. He said the projects will go a long way to improve the living conditions of the beneficiary communities.



He appealed to the communities to help maintain the facilities once they are completed to enable them to serve future generations.



Antwi Boasiako who represented the Odikro of Adukroba also showed appreciation to all Rotarians for coming to their aid. He, on behalf of the beneficiary communities, pledged to maintain the facilities and manage it well for the benefit of the people.



Rotary International is an international service organization formed in 1905. Its stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians.



The Rotary Club of Obuasi was established in June 2019 and has since been supporting individuals and communities in and around Obuasi.