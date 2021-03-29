Rotary Club of Accra Trinity donates to Adjiringanor Health Centre

Regional News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Albert Amekudzi, Contributor

The Rotary Club of Accra-Trinity has donated furniture and medical equipment to the Adjiringanor Health Centre as part of its 2020/2021 Rotary Year projects and its long-standing agreement to support health in the community.



The items donated by the Club include; desks, chairs, bins, cabinets, and various medical tools needed by the Centre's ENT and Maternity department.



Explaining the rationale for donating to the Centre, the Immediate Past President of the Club, Mansa Ayisi-Okyere said the donation was a continuation of a mutual “relationship with the community and the Health Centre”.



Rotarian Mansa added that the club had previously worked with the Centre during Rotary Family Health Days; providing vaccination and other health checks to residents of the community.



She explained that "this is the second stage of our relationship" and promised that the club will continue to maintain this relationship as part of the process of getting an efficient health care delivery system in the Adenta municipality.



The President of the Rotary Club of Accra Trinity, Nana Yaw Baning reiterated that the donation was in direct relation to the club’s strategic plan to support health in the community and falls in line with the Rotary thematic area of Disease Prevention and Treatment.



Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Dr. Jeffery Arhin, Director of Health Services, Adenta Municipality, thanked the Rotary Club of Accra Trinity for the support.



Dr. Arhin stated that the Adjiriganor Health Centre plays a key role in primary health care delivery in the community and added that when Health Centres are better equipped, it reduces the burden on Referral Centres.



The Municipal Health Services Director further encouraged management of the facility to maintain the new equipment and offer improved services to benefit the community.



The donation followed a previous donation of Personal Protective Equipment to combat the Coronavirus pandemic in June last year.



Under the supervision of the Club’s Project Director, Rotarian Theophilus Mensah, this project was funded by benefactors, club members and friends of Rotary and is valued at GHC12,615.00.



The Rotary Club of Accra-Trinity, which meets every Wednesday at 7 pm virtually, is part of Rotary International which has over 35,000 clubs working together to Promote peace, Fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.



Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in communities and members.