Rotary Club of Accra-Speakmasters, New Age Toastmasters Club receive charter

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: Michael Tewiah, Contributor

Accra Toastmasters and the Rotary Club of Accra last weekend received charters from Toastmasters International and Rotary International respectively.



The weekend saw the formalization of the two inaugural clubs into Rotary International and Toastmasters International respectively. The official charter ceremony which was held at the Fitzgerald, a boutique event center located in the very residential area of Cantonments was an intimate affair that brought together Toastmasters and Rotarian's from sister clubs.



Gracing the event, was the first female district governor of Rotary International Ghana and District 9102, Yvonne Kumoji-Darko who in her address expressed her delight and pleasure on the feat. She commented on the uniqueness of the membership of Rotary Club of Accra Speak masters to District 9102 and the Rotary world and reminded members to be guided by the Four-Way Test and Service Above Self which was Rotary's guiding mantra.



She extended her gratitude to Past District Governor, Sam Worentetu and the Extension Committee and New Club Advisor, AGD Samuel Thompson and his team for a job well done. Furthermore, she concluded her address by challenging the club to increase its membership and bring in people of different vocations in order to resource the club with a diversity of human resources and talents which could be tapped into for humanitarian efforts.



AGD Samuel Thompson provided a brief history of the formation of the club and thanked the Ghana Extension Committee made up of PP Antoinette Nwosu, PP Estherlyne Osei Bonsu, PP Oscar Moore and CP Kofi Yirenkyi and Rotarian Andrews Ofosihene for their dedication and tireless efforts in ensuring the chartering of a strong and vibrant club. PAG Isaac Aninakwah, was also commended for his guidance and support of the process.



In his address, the Charter President of Rotary Club of Accra Speakmasters, Papa Arkhurst intimated that new members were committed to; Mutual Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence and will subscribe to; Fellowship, Diversity, Integrity and Leadership and sought club members to be a voice to the voiceless and a beacon of hope to the hopeless.



Similarly, the Charter President of New Age Toastmasters Club, Antoinette Nwosu expressed her confidence and, in the alliance, and urge members to remain enthusiastic and learn more from each other.

Micheal Adote in his remarks as club mentor intimated that it was fulfilling to see Club members gradually finding their feet and also warming up to the Toastmasters experience.



Goodwill messages were received from Holger Knaack; President of Rotary International, Daniel Rex; CEO of Toastmasters International, PDG Sam Worentetu; Chairman of the Ghana Extension Committee and Mawuse Nyahe, Assistant District Governor.



The occasion was culminated by a fundraiser for the Joykol Orphanage in Kasoa, a suburb of the central region. This project is being undertaken by members of Rotary Club of Accra Speakmasters' as part of their Rotary project goals.



