Rotary Club of Accra East inducts new president

The Rotary Club of Accra East proudly inducted its 37th Club President, Rotarian RP Serge Sourou Oga, marking the beginning of the 2023-2024 Rotary Year on July 1, 2023.



RP Serge Sourou Oga succeeded Rotarian Andrews Ofosuhene, who served as the club's president during the preceding rotary year.



In his acceptance speech, President RP Serge Sourou Oga addressed the club members, highlighting the significance of the theme for the 2023-2024 Rotary Year, "Create Hope in the World."



He expressed his enthusiasm for this theme, as it presents numerous opportunities for service as he spoke passionately about his involvement with the Rotary Action Group on Mental Health Initiatives (RAGMHI), revealing his personal connection to the cause.



President Oga encouraged the club members to engage in advocacy, take action, contribute financially, offer their time, provide mentorship, and be attentive listeners who offer support where it is most needed.



“You may say that our ego is often so strong that we tend to wait to be served. I was very happy when the theme of the Rotary year 2023 - 2024 was announced. "Create hope in the World". It is a theme that offers us so many opportunities to serve. To serve through advocacy, to serve through action, to serve through our financial contributions, to serve by offering our time, to serve through mentorship, to serve by being willing to listen to others and support them where they need it most,” he said



He shared that his motivation to join the group stemmed from his experience of living with individuals who have faced mental health challenges for over two decades.



“…When I first told one of our senior Rotary Leaders that I was a member of RAGMHI, that is the Rotary Action Group on Mental Health Initiatives, he asked what motivated me to join this RAG. I was laconic in my answer because I did not want to expose my vulnerability. “But how can I remain indifferent to mental health if I have lived for over 20 years with people who suffer from it? How can I remain indifferent to this topic when I understand that our society marginalizes these people who are sometimes very dear to us and who suffer from stigmatization to the point of wanting to commit suicide? How can I remain indifferent when I know that no one is spared and yet very little is done to create the conditions for a better mental health care?” President Oga emphasized that while the world as a whole needs hope, individuals struggling with mental health require it even more.



He drew attention to the fact that mental health concerns extend beyond those confined to hospitals, mentioning fellow Rotarians within their club who may be silently suffering and feeling forgotten.



He stressed the importance of creating an environment where individuals feel comfortable sharing their struggles and seeking support, without fear of judgment or vulnerability.



President RP Serge Sourou Oga called upon every member of the Rotary Club of East to take even the smallest action in creating hope in the world, within their communities, and within themselves. He emphasized that no project is too insignificant, no contribution too small, and no special qualifications are necessary to make a difference.



As the Rotary Club of East welcomes President RP Serge Sourou Oga's leadership, the members are inspired to embrace the theme of creating hope and make meaningful contributions to uplift individuals and communities.



Aside from the induction, the event was used to award some members who have been outstanding in the Rotary year under review.



