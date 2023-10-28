Rotary Club of Accra-East and Partners spearhead Breast Cancer Awareness, screening

Regional News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

In a concerted effort to combat the rising incidence of breast cancer, increase awareness for early detection, and dispel prevalent myths surrounding the disease, the Rotary Club of Accra-East, in collaboration with 14 Rotary Clubs, 5 Rotaract Clubs, and various strategic partners, organized a significant breast cancer awareness and screening event.



This annual initiative, held at the bustling Madina Market in the Greater Accra Region, to mark the global month-long advocacy dedicated to breast cancer awareness.



The event, meticulously organized and executed in partnership with the office of the Member of Parliament for Madina constituency and other local stakeholders, witnessed the participation of approximately 300 market women.



These women were provided with an invaluable opportunity to undergo breast cancer screenings, a crucial step towards early detection and potential life-saving interventions.



The results of the screening had a noteworthy discovery of 15 cases of breast abnormalities were identified. These cases spanned several age groups with the youngest being 17 and 41 as the oldest. This revelation underscores the critical importance of such awareness and screening programs, especially considering the relatively young age range affected.



The President of the Rotary Club of Accra-East, Serge Oga, spoke passionately about the significance of choosing Madina Market as the venue for the screening exercise. He emphasized the challenges faced by women who are actively involved in market trade which makes it difficult for them to prioritize health screenings at conventional health facilities.



"Because early detection saves lives, we decided to bring the medical team to their doorstep for screening," he remarked, encapsulating the essence of the initiative.



President Oga further emphasized the need for sustained partnerships to maintain and elevate the level of awareness surrounding breast cancer.



He urged stakeholders to focus on addressing knowledge gaps in demystifying breast cancer, recognizing that these efforts are crucial for the overall success of the advocacy.



In an insightful interview with Nortse Amartey Amarteifio, President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Spintex, emphasized the club's commitment to engaging and encouraging women to actively participate in breast cancer screening exercises whenever they are organized.



He also highlighted the crucial role that men, especially husbands, play in supporting their spouses.



He further encouraged them to ensure their partners undergo regular check-ups, engage in self-breast examinations, and accompany them to health facilities in solidarity.



A poignant moment during the event came from a beneficiary of the screening, Mercy Oforiwaa-Darko. Expressing her gratitude to the Rotary and Rotaract Clubs for organizing this free event for shoppers and market women, she shared, "I am excited to know my status through this screening exercise; my breast is healthy and fine." Reflecting on the loss of a cousin to breast cancer, she urged women of all ages and status to take advantage of such screening exercises. She emphasized the importance of regular checking because breast health matters, and early detection can be a crucial factor in saving lives.



The significance of the event was further underscored by the presence of notable dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu. He stressed that breast cancer is the leading type of cancer in women and emphasized that effective treatment is more likely when the disease is identified early.



He went on to encourage the general public to be vigilant, constantly check for changes in their bodies and develop healthy habits to help curb the spread of the disease.



Other esteemed personalities present at the event included the Assemblyman for Madina West constituency, Hon. Nii Odai, Madina Women Organizer Mrs. Arie Aishetu Abdulai, and several other market representatives, further highlighting the collaborative and community-oriented nature of the initiative.



In the context of Ghana where 20.4% of cancer cases are attributed to breast cancer where the majority are diagnosed at advanced stages, initiatives like the one led by the Rotary Clubs become paramount. The proactive approach to reducing the stigma associated with breast cancer, coupled with educational campaigns on symptoms and early treatment, aligns with the global observance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The Rotary and Rotaract Clubs in Ghana, through interventions like conducting screenings at market centers, are actively contributing to the global efforts to raise awareness and reduce the impact of breast cancer. By bringing screenings directly to communities and addressing the unique challenges faced by women in different settings, these Rotary Clubs are making substantial strides in the fight against breast cancer.



As the world unites in this ongoing battle, these localized initiatives serve as beacons of hope and progress towards a future where breast cancer is not only detected early but is also met with effective interventions and support networks.