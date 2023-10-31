Rotary Club donates musical items, conducts free medical screening for Manhyia Local Prison

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Rotary Club of Kumasi has donated musical items to the Manhyia Local Prison in Kumasi.



The club also provided food, drinks, and free health screening for the inmates.



The gesture according to the president of the club, Nana Effah Mensah was in response to a request by some officials of the prisons seeking the support of the Kumasi Rotary Club.



Nana Effah Mensah said the club has over the years extended support to the Manhyia Prisons and hence did not hesitate to come around when the request came in.



He said accompanying the donations was a free medical screening and treatment with doctors onboard to offer free support when the need arises.



He further stated that offering free screening and medical support feeds into the six focus areas of the club which guide their projects and interventions.



"This is part of the prevention and treatment vision of Rotary", he said.



The President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi intimated that prisoners are not outcasts but rather people going through some form of reformation and need society's support.



He seized the opportunity to thank their partners for their support towards the exercise.



He thanked Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Trinity Hospital, and the Manhyia Hospital for their unwavering support of the activities of the Rotary Club.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Prisons who is also the Commander of Manhyia Prisons, Joseph Asabre commended the club for donating the items and providing them with free medical screening.



He also reiterated the call for society to support the reformation processes of prisoners.



"Though the government is doing its best to support the inmates, individuals, and groups should also come on board and offer a hand. Crime fighting is a shared responsibility", he said.



The Rotary Club of Kumasi is the 2nd oldest Rotary club in Ghana. It is an association of business and professional leaders who strive to promote goodwill, peace, and understanding around the world by performing community service and promoting ethics.