Rotary Club builds classroom block for Yawhima SDA

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, at the weekend inaugurated a-four unit classroom block constructed by the Rotary Club of the Sunyani Central District for the SDA basic school at Yahima in the Sunyani Municipality.



Attached to the facility, which has offices and stores, is a 10-seater micro flash toilet under a US$5,996 project being implemented by the club in the Municipality.



The project comprises training for the Kindergarten teachers, supply of textbooks and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) management.



Mad Owusu-Banahene lauded the project and commended the club for its immense contributions towards the development of the region.



She said the government had prioritised education and health and pledged to work hard to improve the quality of healthcare delivery and provide a sound environment for academic work to progress in schools.



Mrs Patricia Kwatemaa Effah, the President of the Club, said the club was determined to help solve teething challenges impeding the growth of education in the region.



She said the implementation of the project started in 2020 and aimed at helping the government to bridge the infrastructural gap in deprived schools.



Mad Theresa Kyere Boakye, the Sunyani also commended the club for the facility and urged the school authorities to ensure proper maintenance.



Nana Ansu Ababio II, the Chief of Yawhima, appealed to other NGOs to support schools in the area to facilitate effective teaching and learning.



Mr Patrick Amoah, the Headmaster of the school, said there were 120 kindergarten pupils and nine teachers.