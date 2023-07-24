Rotarians in Ghana launch 'Rotary Greens Ghana' with target of 100,000 trees to be planted every year

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a momentous event on July 1, 2023, Rotarians in Ghana celebrated the inauguration of District 9104 of Rotary International, with David Osei Amankwah Jnr. assuming the role of its first District Governor.



With authority over 63 Rotary clubs and 46 Rotaract clubs spanning the sixteen regions of Ghana, District Governor David Osei Amankwah Jnr. has pledged to lead transformative and impactful projects that will continue to bring positive change to communities across the country.



As part of the global network of Rotary International, comprising 1.4 million individuals committed to creating lasting change, the newly formed District 9104 also focuses on environmental preservation as one of its core objectives.



Aligning with this commitment to the environment, the district launched the initiative "Rotary Greens Ghana" at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate grounds in Legon on July 21, 2023.



The key goal of "Rotary Greens Ghana" is to build on a previous effort initiated last year, with a target of planting and sustaining a minimum of 100,000 trees annually for the next three years. Beyond tree planting, the initiative seeks to instill a culture of comprehensive environmental conservation and awareness.



District Governor David Amankwah emphasized the importance of integrating environmental consciousness into educational institutions and supporting conservation-related activities. The initiative aims to empower communities by providing access to grants and resources, promoting local solutions, and fostering innovation to combat climate change and environmental degradation.







He also highlighted the significance of a green economy that ensures material wealth without compromising the environment or causing social disparities, striving for sustainable prosperity for future generations.



To kickstart the initiative, the Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central and the Rotaract Club of Accra-Ring Road Central planted 300 trees at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate. Throughout the year, over 100 Rotary and Rotaract Clubs will collaborate with various entities to drive this environmental conservation effort nationwide.



The Green Ambassador for Rotary District 9104, Rotarian Hilda Ampadu, outlined the future objectives of the initiative, which include safeguarding and restoring land, coastal, marine, and freshwater resources. By forming partnerships with educational institutions, public and corporate bodies, and religious organizations, Rotarians in the district aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and rehabilitate degraded habitats.



During the launch event, Professor Rosina Kyerematen, representing the Vice Chancellor of the University, emphasized the dangers posed by environmental destruction to food security. The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, encouraged residents to transform the area into the greenest in the country, urging everyone to plant trees as a gift to nature and the environment.



The Executive Director of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission, Hugh Brown, lauded the Rotary Club for their initiative and called for diligent care of the planted seedlings. The launch of "Rotary Greens Ghana" marks a significant stride towards promoting environmental stewardship and fostering a greener, sustainable future for Ghana.



