Rotaract clubs mark Global Hand Washing Day at La taxi rank

Some members of the club who partook in the event

Two Rotaract Clubs have held a short ceremony at the La Taxi Rank, Olympia in Accra to mark the Global Hand Washing Day on Thursday, October 15 under the theme “Hand Hygiene for All”.



As part of the ceremony to mark the day, the Clubs, Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone, Rotaract Club of Accra-East donated veronica buckets, liquid soaps, and hand towels to the school. They also partnered with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to educate the drivers on some safety driving skills.



In a brief remark to hand over the items, President of the Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone, Ebenezer Yaw Obuobi Asante explained the goals and purpose of Rotaract to the drivers and noted that the exercise was in line with the clubs’ mandate of supporting communities in various ways.



Mr. Asante stated that “we are here to donate these items as part of activities marking the Global Hand Washing Day for this year. It is our hope that you will put these items into good use and stay healthy.”



The Vice President of Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Peter Ahiakpor, on his part, stated that the two clubs partnered to support the drivers as part of their annual activities to mark the Global Handwashing day usually celebrated on October 15 each year.



Mr. Ahiakpor urged the drivers to drive safely as we approach the festive season and also ensure that they washed their hands regularly during their working period.



“We are urging you to wash your hands anytime you return from each trip at the station because you have made contact with different persons at the lorry station,” he noted.



Taking the drivers through the road safety tips, Vida Allotey, a Road Safety Personnel with the NRSA advised the drivers to always ensure they wear their seat belts to reduce the impact of an accident.



Ms. Allotey further explained the mandate of the Authority to them and encouraged the drivers to draw the Authority’s attention to any road issue so they could act on it swiftly.



Receiving the items on behalf of the drivers, Mr. Emmanuel Anyetye Kwarqey, Vice Chairman of the Welfare Committee at the station thanked the clubs and requested another information session on road safety.



He stated that they will call on the NRSA for further engagement on road safety tips with almost all the drivers at the station in attendance.



This year’s Global Hand Washing Day focused on the link between handwashing and food including food hygiene and nutrition. Hand washing is an important part of keeping food safe, preventing diseases, and helping children grow stronger.



Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18-30 to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. In communities worldwide, Rotary and Rotaract members work side by side to take action through service.



From big cities to rural villages, Rotaract is changing communities.



Rotaract clubs decide how to organize and run their club, manage their own funds, and plan and carry out activities and service projects aligned with causes that are important to your community.

