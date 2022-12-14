Rotaract Africa Summit Ghana 2022 participants supports Amedzofe Health Center

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Rotaract Africa Summit Ghana 2022 participants have donated medical supplies valued at GH¢40,500 to the Amedzofe Heath Centre in the Ho west district, Volta region as part of efforts to improve health delivery at the facility.



The participants repainted the facility and donated medical supplies which included two hospitals beds, one digital Blood Pressure Apparatus, 30 OPD chairs, five mattresses, five pillows, bedsheets, and 10 packs of reusable sanitary tissues.



The donation was in response to a request made by the administration of the Amedzofe health center after a visit to the facility in August, earlier this year.



Speaking on the ceremony to present the items to the Health Facility, the Chair of the 2022 Rotaract Africa Summit, Mr. Eli Ampim said following the request and the needs assessment, the Host Organizing Committee (HOC) of the Summit decided to partner with PayAngel Limited, Rotary District 9102 and other generous Rotarians in Ghana to execute this project.



Mr. Eli Ampim added that the key areas of focus of the project were Disease prevention and treatment and, maternal and child health.



Mr. Victor Y. Asante, Governor of Rotary District 9102, in his speech said Rotary works with communities to solve problems. He encouraged the facility to take good care of the items donated items.

“ we are the gift that keeps giving, and if you take good care of the items , hopefully, we will be back to give more” he added.





Past Rotary International Vice-President, Mr. Yinka Babalola in his remarks lauded the participants for adding the community service project to their fun conference.

He invited the community leaders and members to encourage their young children to find the nearest Rotaract club to join so they can also be part of doing good in the world.



In a brief remake, Mr. Patrick D. Chisanga, Rotary International Director mentioned “We are here this afternoon to led support to the facility. Rotary has the people of Africa at heart. We know there are other needs in the community which resources permitted, and we will be able to respond to them. I am very delighted that I am here to witness this project”.



Mr Delali Xavier Corby Kotoka, Business Relationship Manager at PayAngel, one of the key partners of the project mentioned that they are so glad to be part of this project.

“Even though we are a money transfer and solution agent, we are firm believers in the United Nation’s SDG goal 3 which talks about good health and well-being and therefore we find it very important to be part of this project and to donated towards a good cause”.



Receiving the items on behalf of the community, the Assemblyman for the area Hon. Ameh Robert expressed gratitude to the participants for coming to the aid of his residents.



“Your donation is a big relief and have brought life back us as a community.



Similarly, the Second In-charge Public Health Officer at the centre, Mr. Dzator Robert Roger welcomed the support and expressed appreciation to the 180 summit participants from 18 African countries, he promised to together with his team to put the donated items to good use and a good maintain culture will be adopted.

He urged other charitable individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.



The Rotaract Africa Summit is a historic event bringing together dynamic young leaders from this great continent and beyond to celebrate diverse perspectives, discover common interests and inspire new synergies.