Ronnie Ato Paintsil sworn in as Youth Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Youth Empowerment Consortium is an organisation that promote youth participation in Governance, socio-economic development.



A youth development and leadership-oriented organisation committed to empowering young people, harnessing and developing young talents, mentoring and grooming the next generation of global leaders with the right mindset via local action for global impact



On the 24th of April, 2021, selected potential Ghanaian youth were called on to a leadership commitment at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall to be sworn into office of members of parliament "Youth Model Parliament" and cabinet ministers " Youth Model Cabinet"



Ronnie Ato Paintsil mostly known Afrikaba Ronnie a popular media practitioner and a Filmmaker was part of the historic event.



Afrikaba Ronnie posted on his social media handles declaring his commitment to the new position.



Afrikaba who is already known as a youth advocate and a lover of Tourism, Art and Culture, we believe his experience and connections can bring positive influence on the Ghanaian youth which is obviously the Tourism hub of Africa



Many friends in Ghana and abroad has expressed their happiness towards his new role and prayed for a successful journey for him.