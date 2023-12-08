Roni Nicol in a better position to win Ablekuma West for NPP – Delegates

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Delegates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma West Constituency have vowed to elect young, experienced and well-resourced politician, Robert Nicol, as Parliamentary Candidate to lead the party to the 2024 Parliamentary election.



They believe the affable Roni Nicol, is the best candidate to lead the party to retain the parliamentary seat and also help increase the NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s votes in the constituency come December 7, 2024, election.



The delegates in an interview said with the current Member of Parliament doing 3 terms, apathy is likely to set in, hence the constituency needs a young, dynamic and strategic politician to carry the NPP mantle of political power in Ablekuma West.



“We have done our own analysis, and we know all the persons who have put themselves up to be elected as Parliamentary candidates. We are very confident and without any shred of doubt that Roni Nicol is the best candidate to secure victory for the party and preserve the Ablekuma West Parliamentary seat,” a delegate said.



Another delegate added: “With his wealth of experience and considering how resourceful he is, we believe if the NPP elects Roni Nicol as Parliamentary candidate and he is ultimately elected as the Member of Parliament, Ablekuma West constituency will be better served in terms of development. Even in his private capacity, his works in the constituency are visible for all to see. We will do ourselves a great deal of good if we make him our PC and eventually as our MP.”



“He is a very likable person in the constituency and admired by lots of people from across the political divide. Since politics is about numbers, we need someone like Roni Nicol to secure victory for the NPP in Ablekuma West both in the Parliamentary and Presidential election,” another delegate opined.



Political Journey



Mr Robert Nicol in the year 2008, was a member of the Ablekuma West (formerly Ablekuma South ) campaign team where he played a very active role resuting in the massive votes for the party. In 2012, he was also a member of Ablekuma West campaign team during which he worked tireless for the party ahead and during the general elections.



In 2016, he remained a member of Ablekuma West campaign team where he together with other committed party members, worked assiduously to ensure the party won power during that year’s general election.



Mr Nicol was Vice Chairman for Regional Finance Committee and was an aspiring Parliamentary Candidate in 2016 Npp primaries for Ablekuma West. In 2020, as member of Ablekuma West campaign team, he worked tirelessly with other party members to ensure that the party retained power.



He has made many contributions to the party at constituency, regional and national levels..



Not to mention his work ethics, he also has a heart of gold and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Whether it’s volunteering in his community or supporting his friends and family.



In addition to his professional and personal achievements, Roni is also a life long learner.



He is constantly seeking new knowledge and challenging himself to grow. Whether it’s through reading, attending workshops, or engaging in meaningful conversations, Roni is always expanding his horizons. His thirst for knowledge is truly inspiring.



The emergence of Roni Nicol in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries political watchers say, is likely to cause change of Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Ablekuma West as the party prepares for victory in the 2024 elections.



