General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Rojo Mettle Nunoo was not thrown out of national collation centre – EC

Rojo Mettle Nunoo of the National Democratic Congress

The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as “surprising” reports that National Democratic Congress representative Rojo Mettle Nunoo was thrown out of the national collation centre on Tuesday, 8 December 2020.



According to the EC, the report is “false.”



“Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo was never at any point driven out of the national collation centre. This allegation comes as a surprise to the Commission,” the election management body said in a statement.



