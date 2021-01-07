Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Rockson Bukari eyes Ambassadorial position

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari

The former Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari has indicated that he is not interested in being appointed as neither a Regional Minister nor a Minister of State in the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.



The former Regional Minister and former Minister of State in Charge of Special Operations made this known when he spoke in an interview with a Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio on Tuesday monitored by the Ghanaian Times.



According to him, he is looking at securing an Ambassadorial appointment in some of the countries outside Ghana where he would serve in a new capacity.



“I won’t accept (an appointment to be a regional minister). Coming back to the region as a Minister, I don’t want. I don’t even want a ministerial appointment. If it is an ambassadorial appointment, that is okay. I don’t need to have pressure again. The demands (of a minister) are as if you are a magician, which is not proper for me at this age,” he stressed.



The Former Minister, who stated that it would be very unbearable on him to be given a ministerial appointment, indicated that he needed a political appointment that would make him go and have his peace of mind.



“Having served my people all along and sacrificed all this while, if the President thinks that I have a role to play, (it should be a job that) that would not put too much pressure on me, but coming back to this region as a regional minister, I will tell my people that I’m too old. It should be given to a younger one.”



It would be recollected that Mr Bukari who was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Upper East Regional Minister in 2017 was later on reassigned with the position of Minister of State in Charge of Special Operations.

