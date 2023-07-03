Robbery gang fatally shoots 24-year-old Okada rider, steals his motorbike

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



In the latest violent robberies in the Eastern Region, the suspected armed robbers have shot dead a 24-year-old commercial motorcycle (okada) rider.



Kwame Mensah died on the spot after being shot at Kwarfokurom near Nsawam in the Eastern Region by the robbers who bolted with his motorbike after the act.



It's unclear what led to the senior high school graduate's fatal shooting during the journey after the gang hired his services.



Mother of the deceased who only gave her name as Tsotsoo said in an interview that she received the news through a phone call.



"I received a call that Mensah had been shot and bleeding profusely...later, on our way to the hospital, we received the news that he has passed on," narrated the tearful mother.



She called on the police authorities to fast-track investigations to bring her son's killers to justice.