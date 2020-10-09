General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Robbery attacks: Too early to conclude politicians are being targeted – Col. (rtd) Festus Aboagye

Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd) is a security analyst

Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd), a security analyst says it will be a case of hasty generalization for one to assume that recent armed robbery attacks on some politicians are indications that politicians are being targeted ahead of the elections.



In the past few days, there have been three separate robbery attacks on politicians and a political institution.



Danquah Institute, a think tank that aligns with the ruling government had their offices robbed by some yet-to-be-identified persons.



A statement signed by the Executive Director of DI, Richard Ahiagbah, disclosed that the robbers made away with laptops, flash drives and a sum of GH¢12, 000.



On Thursday, a campaign team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was attacked by robbers in the Ejuratia in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.



Then today, October 9, 2020, the MP of Mfantseman became another victim of recent robbery actions.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Colonel Festus Aboagy (retired) said the facts with respect to these armed robbery attacks do not support assertions that politicians are being targeted.



“Those who established the road blocks might not have known that at a certain particular time, this person might be arriving. In earlier instances, they attacked more than one vehicle. This one happens to be the MP's vehicle alone. They may not necessarily have mounted the road blocks for him. They were probably looking for an opportunistic target," he remarked.



“The other one in the Ashanti Region, they may or may not know that at that particular time, that group was going to come. Linking it directly to elections may not be correct at this point. Christmas is also around the corner and if it had not been for COVID-19, people will be travelling a lot so that could be another scenario”, he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.