Robbery Attacks: Prof. Azar proposes $30 million protection plan for citizens

US-based Ghanaian Professor of Law, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare has admonished the government to invest in street lights, surveillance systems, targeted security patrols, intelligence as part of measures to deal with armed robbery in Ghana.



The lawyer also wants the security agencies to infiltrate into the criminal gangs and create opportunities for gang members and buy back of arms.



Prof. Kwaku Azar as he is affectionately called has been reacting to the death of the Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford who was reportedly killed by armed robbers on Friday.



He has proposed what he calls a $30 million towards citizens protection plan which he wants the government to do immediately.



He was of the view that the security threats are real hence the government must act fast.



”I propose government should direct $30M to this citizens’ protection plan immediately. I also propose that the plan be funded by not paying any ex gratia this year,” he said in a post on Facebook.



”The security threats are real. Too many people are dying. We need positive action now.



Fortunately, everyone agrees and so there should be no difficulty in activating this plan immediately,” he added.





