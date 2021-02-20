General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Robbers stab woman to death with scissors in Kumasi

The deceased identified as Maame Ataa was found in a pool of blood

A mother of five has been stabbed to death with a weapon believed to be a pair of scissors by an unknown person near a mechanic shot at Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.



The deceased only identified by neighbours as Maame Ataa, 48, was found dead in a pool of blood this dawn after some suspected thieves attacked her, and made away with her belongings after they have stabbed her with a pair of scissors on her neck.



A child of the deceased, Nana Gyamfi, told the media that his late mother worked as a caterer at Sufficient Grace Basic School at Adoato causing her to leave for work very early.



On her way to work this morning, she met the now at large suspects who robbed her of her belongings and later stabbed her on the neck with pair scissors.



Her remains has since been conveyed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy.



