Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Robbers kill pastor’s pregnant wife, stab 3-year-old daughter in Kumasi

A pregnant woman has died after she suffered knife wounds during a robbery attack at Heman/Ampatia New-Site, an urban community at Santasi near the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



The incident occurred on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at about 1:30am, the police told Dailymailgh.com. The deceased, Juliana Adusei, 31, was declared dead by the officers at the scene.



Police at Suntreso District, which is investigating the case, are appealing to residents in the area to volunteer information as a serious search for the three-member gang begins.



Attack



Surviving victim and husband, Pastor Francis Adusei, had told the police that the armed men invaded their home while he was asleep together with his wife and his three-year-old daughter on that fateful day.



“They were three young men, two wielding kitchen knives and the other holding a pistol. They pushed him inside his bedroom and demanded that he handed over all the monies he recently withdrew from the bank,” a family member narrated to Dailymailgh.com.



The family member further narrated that the attackers, who appeared not satisfied, after they were handed over a cedi equivalent of $1,000 booty, stabbed the couple’s three-year-old daughter in the abdomen after they were told that they had no money left in the house.



“The poor little girl started bleeding profusely and so the deceased, who could not withstand her daughter’s ordeal attempted to overpower the robbers but unfortunately, she was also knifed at her right neck. She fell unconscious and died minutes later,” one of the family members narrated as she shed tears.



The robbers had fled the scene when the police arrived. The officers examined and later conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



The little girl who survived with knife wounds was also rushed to the same hospital and is responding to treatment.



Family members and sympathizers were at the scene to console the grief-stricken Adusei, who is the founder and leader of Mountain Zion International Church.



Residents want abandoned police station operational



The community has over the years been recording a series of unresolved murder cases. The latest incident brings the death toll to four, after the bodies of three others were discovered at separate locations last year.



Residents are already worried amid fears they could be the next victims if authorities in the Atwima Kwanwoma District do not step up security in the area.



“If we can revive the watchdog committee that will be helpful because where we are now, we are all worried. The situation is very appalling and I pray authorities come to our aid,” 67-year-old Victoria Abareman said.







Assemblyman for the area, James Sarfo, is appealing to authorities to make an abandoned police station operational.



“It appears our security can’t be guaranteed. The community has built a police station in this town but personnel are yet to be deployed to man it, and so as you can see it has been taken over by weeds and reptiles. We pray that one day this project will serve its purpose,” the Assemblyman said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.