Robberies in Kwame Danso spark Dwan Youth's appeal for more police officers

Regional News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East Region



The Dwan Youth Association has appealed to the police administration for additional police officers in the Sene West District of the Bono East Region to curb armed robbery in the area.



According to the association, with a population of over sixty thousand and 125 communities, the Sene West District has only 18 police officers with no functioning vehicles and motorbikes.



The association bemoaned that these challenges coupled with others are hampering the efforts of the police to effectively combat crime and have contributed to residents having been inflicted on from various crimes.



Speaking on the recent killing of two individuals with three others sustaining injuries by suspected armed robbers, the Secretary of the Dwan Youth Association, Owusu Danquah Acheampong, revealed that residents are concerned about such robbery cases.



He indicated that since 2021, the area has recorded five robbery cases, and some of them ending in fatalities, a situation that has affected businesses and created fear and panic among the residents.



“As an association, we are increasingly worried that we continue to record robbery cases on our roads. The recent robbery incident at a shop which led to the death of two persons has ignited our calls to act because we cannot look whilst the insecurity continues. After all, since 2021 there have been five robbery cases”, he said.



He disclosed that the police need the required resources and personnel to be able to protect lives and properties but they are hampered in doing so because they have no functioning vehicles and motorbikes.



“Our concern is that this area is noted for such crimes but the police do not have proper vehicles and motorbikes and this is impeding their efforts in dealing with crime”, he added.



On his part, Nana Agyei Sarpong, the Benkumhene of the Dwan Traditional Council

attributed the robbery cases to the deplorable nature of the 35-kilometer Atebubu-Kwame Danso and wondered why the project has stalled after it was awarded to JUSTMOH construction limited, and was expected to be completed in 2022.



He said: “One reason why we continue to witness robberies is the poor nature of our roads, especially the Atebubu-Kwame Danso stretch which was awarded on contract and expected to be completed in 2022”.



Meanwhile, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwadwo Adu Gyan, has assured the residents that as a stop-gap measure, there will be a military patrol in the area.