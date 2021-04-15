You are here: HomeNews2021 04 15Article 1233541

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Starr FM

Robber shot dead after gun-battle with police

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The robber together with his accomplice engaged the police in a shootout in Elmina The robber together with his accomplice engaged the police in a shootout in Elmina

Western Regional Police Command with support from the police intelligence unit have gunned down one of the suspects believed to be behind the robbery that led to the killing of a man who was with his wife at Amanful on Monday.

The robber now deceased, identified as Shankiki, 30, together with his accomplice were said to have engaged the police in a shootout in Elmina on the Cape Coast highway after the police attempted to arrest them.

They were on a blue motorbike with registration number M-20 GW 6060, eyewitnesses say The suspects in their bid to outsmart the police used a sticker to cover one of the numbers on the motorbike.

Police investigations later led them to the hideout where suspect Inusah Fuseine aged 25 was also arrested. The police retrieved an AK 47 ammunition, a live tortoise, and a talisman.

The police have also launched a manhunt for the suspects who escaped during the shootout while the body of Shankiki has been deposited at the police mortuary for preservation.

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Defender Samuel Inkoom

I moved to Georgia because of the Black Sea - Samuel Inkoom discloses

Business

About 7,000 Mobile Money Agents of MTN Ghana have had their Wallets or accounts suspended

MTN sanctions 7,000 MoMo agents for violating ‘No ID, No cash out’ policy

Entertainment

Actress Akuapem Poloo and rapper Sarkodie

#FreeAkuapemPoloo: Sarkodie pleads on behalf of Akuapem Poloo

Africa

PDP is blaming bad policies of Buhari's APC for Twitter's decision to choose Ghana over Nigeria

Twitter Africa HQ in Ghana: What Nigeria’s main opposition PDP said

Opinions

Galamsey pit

Stop treating the lunatic fringe of Chinese illegal miners with kid gloves!