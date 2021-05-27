Robber, 31, jailed 12 years for attacking mobile money vendor at Lipke

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com

A Jasikan Circuit Court has sentenced a 31-year-old robber Aglidza Obed popularly known as Eli to 12 years imprisonment with hard labor for robbing a mobile money vendor at Lipke Kukurantumi, Dambai in the Oti Region.



The convict was arrested by Jasikan Police after carrying out his attack on May 13, 2021.



He was sentenced on May 19, 2021



The evidence that was presented in court included the found handbag containing a specified amount of money and a Tecno smartphone belonging to the complainant.



Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Public Affairs Office of the regional police command John Nchor urged MoMo vendors to be security conscious.



He said “the Oti regional command urges the public especially mobile money vendors to be security conscious and support the police with valuable information about criminal activities in their communities for persons behind such activities to face the full rigorous of the law.:



“The command, therefore, assures informants of average confidentiality,” he promised.