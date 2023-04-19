Roads minister turns 'Good Samaritan', attends to accident victim on the Tema Motorway

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, reportedly stopped his convoy on the Tema Motorway to attend to an accident victim.



According to a news report by UTV, the accident victim was left bleeding on the road after a trailer hit his motor bike.



The report indicated that no vehicle stopped to help the man till the minister and his entourage, who were on a tour to inspect ongoing road projects, got to the scene of the accident.



The report indicated that Amoako Atta personally stopped a vehicle to transport the victim to the hospital and gave the driver of the trailer money to cater for the medical expenses.



It was also indicated in the report that the trailer hit the motor rider when its driver was swerving a vehicle, which stopped abruptly in front of him, to avoid an accident.



Watch the scene of the accident in UTV's new report below:





Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta stops to attend to accident victim on the Accra - Tema Motorway #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/AmpFCIqmUt — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 19, 2023

