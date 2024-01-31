Roads in Krobo area neglected because you don’t vote for NPP – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President John Dramani Mahama accuses the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of neglecting roads in the Krobo area, attributing the situation to perceived lack of political support by the people to the NPP.



Mahama’s statement comes in response to complaints from Krobo chiefs about the deplorable state of their roads.



He points to President Akufo-Addo’s recent comments on developmental challenges in Ekumfi and remarks made in Mepe, suggesting that areas not aligned with the NPP are deprived of development.



Expressing disapproval of what he perceives as discriminatory remarks, Mahama emphasizes the importance of a president avoiding divisive language.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement in Agormanya, Mahama stated, “a President should not talk like that,” highlighting the need for fair and unbiased distribution of developments.



“I was saddened when I drove on the road today but I am not surprised because this President has decided not to develop parts of the country where his party doesn’t get votes. Because he went to Mepe during the flood disaster and said he came because he is President because the people don’t vote for him,” Mahama said.



He added “a President should not talk like that. Recently, the people of Ekumfi visited him and they appealed for development only for President Akufo Addo to tell them because they voted against his MP. So I am not surprised he has neglected Krobo people because everybody knows your political affiliation. That is why for the past 8 years your roads have been left to deteriorate”.



He assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not discriminate and pledged to ensure an even distribution of development if the party assumes power.



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama commenced two-day Building Ghana campaign tour in the Eastern region on Tuesday January 30, 2024.



The campaign tour aims to engage with various communities and key stakeholders, reinforcing the commitment to national development.