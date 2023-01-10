Roads accidents decline by 7.55% between 2021 and 2022

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Road accidents recorded between 2021 and 2022 have declined by 7.55%, according to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service,



According to the statistics published by the MTTD, there were 16,182 total number of accidents in 2021 and 14,960 accidents in 2022. Death by accident has also reduced by 20.10%.



The Greater Accra region recorded the highest number of accidents, summing to 5,633 and 370 number of deaths. The Ashanti Region recorded the second highest with 3,372 total cases of accidents and 382 number of deaths.



The Region with the least number of cases is Central Region. The region recorded 656 total number of accidents and 111 deaths as a result of accidents.



In an interview with Joy News, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng commended Ghanaians and all stakeholders including the Ghana Police Service, DVLA, and media houses for their support in making this achievement.



The director-general of the authority also noted that accidents caused by motorcycles were one of the major concerns.



“We have seen the number of motorcycles involved in crashes reduce. Hitherto, that was one of the most critical problems and challenges we were facing; how to hold these motorcycle riders, some of them as you call them ‘okada’ and so on.”



The director-general also stated that it is possible to see less than 1,000 number of deaths by putting in more effort through education, enforcement, and advocacy.



“If we put in more effort, we can make it. Assuming this year, we are able to step up our game; education, enforcement, advocacy, and the rest. And then we are able to do more to reduce by 30% again, that means that we are hitting less than 2,000 and then we keep on moving. Gradually, at one point in time in the near future, we may see deaths less than a thousand.”



David Osafo Adonteng concluded by saying that, if the requisite resources and efforts are provided, the target will be met in a short time.



