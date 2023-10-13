Road traffic offenders to pay GHC120 and GHC240 spot fine

Regional News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Road traffic offenses are to be detected by an artificial intelligence named "Traffitech-gh", an initiative by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission.



The devices will be installed on major roads, roundabouts, traffic lights, and strategic locations on the roads. It has sensors to automatically detect offenses in picture and video format.



A stakeholders engagement on the new initiative was held in Ho for players from the various public and private organisations of the Volta and Oti Regions on Thursday, October 12, 2023.



Among the discussions that took place at the meeting included the payment of spot fines by road traffic offenders.



They discussed that Road traffic offenders are to pay a spot fine of GHC120 and GHC240 while severe cases will be referred to court.



Also, Minor offenses are to pay GHC120, followed by GHC240.



Speaking at the event Chief Superintendent, Alexander Kwaku Obeng of the National Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Police Headquarters said the initiative is part of the Police's efforts to tackle road accidents and ensure road safety.



He said, “This is the police’s response to tackling challenges with regards to road safety challenges. There are a whole lot of safety problems one of which this intervention is leveraging stringent enforcement to inject certain investments, in a way that will help the Ghana Police Service to gather evidence in an automated manner in a fast-track manner that will be acceptable by the police the perpetrator, the vehicle owner”.



"The Ghana Road Safety Authority, DVLA, and National Insurance Commission will be able to gather live evidence to confirm who has been caught. Perpetrators will fined at an amount of Ghc120 and 240 maximum while severe cases will be referred to court”, he added.



The meeting was held under the theme, "Police Invisible Eyes are Watching (PIEAW) project".



He urged the public to take note of the development and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.