Road traffic crashes and casualties keep reducing into 2023 - NRSA

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Road Safety Authority is pleased with the recent decrease in road traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths (CIDs) between February 2022 and February 2023.



According to the NRSA, the figures, as compared with those of 2021, show that there has been a month-on-month reduction in CIDs in the country.



"Provisional statistics available at the Authority gathered from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service indicate that the CIDs saw consistent month-by-month reductions in 2022, ending the year with 14,960 crashes, 15,690 injuries, and 2,373 deaths, representing 7.55%, 1.54%, and 20.1% reductions, respectively, compared to the year 2021.



"For January and February this year, according to the statistics gathered by the police, there have been 2,222 recorded crashes, 2,452 recorded injuries, and 321 recorded deaths, representing 15.35%, 8.27%, and 31.56% reductions, respectively, compared with the same period last year.



"The statistics also show similar reductions in the number of Pedestrians knocked down on the road by 23.78%, as well as the total number of Vehicles Involved in road crashes by 12.63%. The NRSA is particularly enthused with the recorded reductions in number of Commercial Vehicles, Private Vehicles and Motorcycles involved in crashes, in the 2 months under review, by 23.17%, 10.74% and 15.85%, respectively," a statement issued by the Authority on March 23, 2023, said.



Stating some of the reasons for this situation, the statement said that its continuous engagement with the public via the media and its strong collaboration with the Ghana Police Service have contributed to this.



They also commended their stakeholders for playing their respective roles in this regard.



"The Authority attributes these achievements to consistent engagement of the public and road users through the Media under its flagship "Stay Alive" Road Safety Campaign which is systematically and progressively influencing behavioural/ attitudinal change among road-users and driving advocacy to admonish greater responsibility and compliance in terms of road safety interventions among stakeholders, especially the strong collaboration with the Ghana Police in education and enforcement.



"The Authority salutes and commends all road safety stakeholders across the country particularly the Media for their various contributions and wish to indicate that the leadership and staff of the Authority are highly encouraged by these reductions in all the key indicators and assures the nation that all is not lost and through the same spirit of shared and collective responsibility to continue to work together, Ghana can achieve the 50% reduction targets for CIDs under the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety and the Sustainable Development Goals," it added.



However, the NRSA said that there is more work to be done.



Referring to a recent crash on the Techiman-Kintampo Highway that claimed many lives, it stressed the need for all road users to exercise caution on the roads.



The statement said that, especially as the country prepares for the year's Easter festivities, it expects that all road users demonstrate high levels of responsibility in how they use the roads within the period.



"The recent crash at Babatokuma on the Techiman-Kintampo highway in March this year, which claimed 23 lives and injured many others, is a wake-up call that we still have some more work to do. As we gear up for the Easter festivities in the next two (2) weeks, the Authority, in collaboration with the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service and all road safety stakeholders, including commercial road transport operators, are putting in place measures to deeply engage road users through the Media and to ensure compliance with road traffic laws and regulations.



"It is the expectation that all road users, drivers in particular, will demonstrate high level of responsibility to drive with posted speed limits, avoid driving tired, avoid wrongful overtaking, and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent road crashes before, during and beyond this year's Easter festivities," it added.



AE/SEA