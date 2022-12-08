Road tolls not abolished, the law still exists – Roads Minister

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

The Minister of Roads and Highways has disputed assertions that road tolls have been abolished by the government.



According to the minister, the legislation backing the collection of tolls on public roads remains active despite a decision by the government to cease toll collection in November 2021.



"Tolls have not been cancelled or abolished. The law is still there," the minister said in a media engagement.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in November 2022, explained to parliament that the decision to cease toll collection was to help manage congestion on some public roads.



The minister for roads subsequently issued a directive announcing the cessation of toll collection.



However, the finance minister, exactly a year later, has announced that the government will reintroduce toll collection on selected roads in 2023.



"The fiscal policy measures to underpin the 2023 Budget for consideration and approval by Parliament include the reintroduction of tolls on selected public roads and highways with a renewed focus on leveraging technology in the collection to address the inefficiencies characterized by the previous toll collection regime," paragraph 462 of the 2023 Budget statement reads.



Speaking on the reintroduction of tolls, the roads minister has hinted that toll rates will likely go up starting in 2023.



"We were paying the lowest toll in the whole world while we wanted excellent and good roads. If we want good roads, then we must be prepared to pay more. We will no longer be paying the fifty pesewas and one cedi. Tolls are even more expensive abroad," he said.



