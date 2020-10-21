Regional News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Road to newly commissioned Weta District Hospital deteriorated

play videoThe road leading to the newly commissioned Weta District Hospital

Correspondence from Volta Region



President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, commissioned the 60 bed Weta District Hospital which will serve as the Ketu North Municipal hospital.



The nicely built hospital is situated along a road which does not compliment. the hospital.



However, the president and his entourage which comprised of the Health Minister, Agyemang Manu; Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah and many others used a deteriorated road to the venue as there is no other better road to use.



The long convoy had to be dodging the numerous and muddy potholes on the road which has been neglected for more than two decades.



