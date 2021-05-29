Road safety requires multifaceted approach - Supt. Alexander Obeng

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: GNA

Ensuring road safety requires a multifaceted approach and stakeholders such as vehicle owners, vehicle inspectors, transport owners, pedestrians, and drivers, should all be aware of their responsibilities towards ensuring road safety.



Police Superintendent(Supt) Alexander Obeng, Head of Education, Research and Training, Ghana Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department, said this when he received a donation of 280 pieces of police reflective vests from S.O Frimpong Transport LTD, on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, at the Ashaiman Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD).



He said whilst the police were bent on ensuring road safety, it would take a high level of responsibility on the part of all stakeholders, for the country's roads to be completely incident-free.



Supt. Obeng noted that while other factors such as poor maintenance of cars and mechanical faults could cause lorry accidents, human error was a key contributor and urged drivers to be extra careful on the road, adding that the MTTD would continue to educate the public, especially drivers on road safety, and also arrest and prosecute offenders, where necessary, towards minimizing road accidents.



He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Ghana Police Service for the donation, and encouraged other organisations to emulate the gesture.



Mr. Randolph Obeng-Frimpong, Managing Director of S.O.Frimpong Transport LTD, who donated the vests, said the event was in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Mr. Simon Obeng Frimpong, Founder of the Company.



He said over the years, his outfit had successfully ensured that vehicles operated with no incidents, through enforcing safety measures without compromise.



Mr. Obeng-Frimpong urged vehicle owners and drivers to take every measure that could help ensure safety on the roads and added that the aim should be to work towards ensuring that the country’s roads were completely safe from vehicular accidents.



S. O. Frimpong Transport Limited has over the years provided transportation services for downstream hydrocarbon companies such as Shell and also dry cargo companies such as the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board.



The Company also provides passenger bus services from Ghana to Burkina Faso.