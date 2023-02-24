Road in the Ho municipality get repairs ahead of Independence celebration

Regional News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Within the municipality, patching of potholes, cracks, and other imperfections on principal roads are being undertaken to ensure that the roads are in optimal condition for the celebration.



Various parts of the town have undertaken clean-up exercises to promote sanitation, and eco-friendly environment.



Construction works on the Sokode-Ho dual-carriage road is also progressing steadily, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency, in an interview.





“Major roads leading to the Ho Municipality including Sogakope-Ho is receiving attention. Patches and removal of illegal speed ramps are being done and the Atimpoku-Juapong-Asikuma road is also being repaired ahead of the national event.”



He disclosed that the Ho Teaching Hospital to the Aerodrome is equally receiving attention adding that these development projects would have been attended to in the future but for hosting the Independence Day events.



The Chief Executive said the local development component of the anniversary had reached a crescendo with no space left in hotels in town and its neighboring communities.



On entertainment, Bosson said major and emerging artists from the region would be showcased to brand the event to the world.



There is also fervent preparation ongoing among the residence, institutions, and schools in the region as this is the first time the celebration would be held in the region.





He further said the construction of the 5,000-capacity youth resource centre for the event is nearly completed, and stakeholders have given assurance that all will be ready for the parade.



Mr Michael Buabin, Regional Engineer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) told the Ghana News Agency that more than 2,000 streetlights are being installed and replaced to brighten up the municipality and the (ECG) has assured us of uninterrupted power supply before, during and after the celebration.



He noted that the new 5,000 capacity stadium, the venue for the national match pass, had been fitted with an enhanced 350 KVA transformer, and the installation of floodlights for the arena would soon be completed.