Road crashes national security issue for Government - Dery

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has described road crashes as a ”big national security issue” for the government.



He said as part of efforts to manage and reduce road crashes in the country, the President has formed an inter-ministerial committee to address the issue.



The committee he said involves ministers from the Communication and Digitization, Roads and Highway, Transport, Finance, and the Information to address the road crashes.



He said they have taken the issue seriously and will use digitization to address the situation.



He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the opening of the National Police Command Conference at the Royal Senchi Resort.



Mr. Dey said there some areas where the roads are bad and notorious to enhance patrols hence the committee will find out what it is and that is ”why it is a multi-sectoral and multi ministerial matter”.



The Minister said the government will provide the Police with the technology to capture road offenders and punish them.



He suggested motor riders are the most undisciplined offenders and soon the Police will come after them.



He said commercial motor services are not lawful and sometimes, the riders think they are above the law, he added.



Road crashes in the first quarter of 2021 he lamented has taken the lives of 771 persons, a situation that requires solutions to deal with the problem.



The National Police Command Conference is under the theme ”The Role of Leadership in Preventing Violent Crimes and Promoting Community Safety”.



He said the Nana Addo led administration is always ready to support the Police and other security agencies with logistics in the fight against crime.



He advised the Police to be proactive and professional in line with modern policing in response to the complex nature of criminal activities.



The National Police Command Conference (NAPOCC) is a meeting of senior members of the Police Service.



These are members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), Regional Police Commanders and selected Directors of the National Police Headquarters Formation.