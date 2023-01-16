Road contractors demand payment of GH₵5.9bn debt

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Association of Road Contractors Ghana has demanded an immediate settlement of GH¢5.9 billion debt owed its members by the Akufo-Addo government.



The road contractors want the government to pay the debt to prevent their companies from shutting down.



The National Chairman of the Association, John Afful Jnr. disclosed to Citi News that the government only paid little amount of the total debt.



He wants the government to urgently settle a significant amount of the debt to allow them to pay their creditors.



“If you announce to the whole world that you are paying contractors by the end of the year and our suppliers, our creditors, and our banks are chasing us to bring the money into an account what do we do? The Ghana Road Fund owes contractors GH¢5.9 billion as of the end of October 2022,” Mr. Afful said.



The sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta in December last year assured that government would clear a “chunk” of outstanding debts owed road contractors before the year ends and settle outstanding payments from time to time.



But the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Ahmad Nasir Yartey who responded to the road contractors said the government will pay contractors as and when funds are released.