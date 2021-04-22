Road accidents: What do you use our tolls for? - Kwesi Pratt blasts gov't

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has questioned the government on her use of tolls paid by drivers.



Kwesi Pratt decried the increasing rate of road accidents in the country.



The rate of road accidents has become extremely worrying as day in and day out there are incessant reports of people involved in accidents.



Research indicates that about nine (9) people die each day in Ghana from road accidents.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated that one of the major causes of road accidents is bad roads.



He cited an instance of him driving on the Tema motorway and hitting rough roads, therefore asking the government what they do with the monies accrued from tolls.



"We have been collecting tolls for years. So, what do we use that money for?", he asked.



Mr. Pratt believed utilizing the tolls will help to resolve the challenges in the road sector.



