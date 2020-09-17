General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Road accidents: Stop over-speeding, careless driving - Adomako Baafi cautions drivers

It is believed that major contributing factors to road accidents include carelessness, faulty vehicles, stress and unskilled drivers among others.



Barely three months to Christmas, two horrific accidents have happened; one in the Eastern Region and another in the Central Region.



About 24 lives have perished in these two regions within two days as a result of road accidents.



Reacting on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma' programme, Communications team member of the NPP, Yaw Adomako Baafi has charged passengers to boldly condemn drivers who overspeed on the roads.



He also urged drivers to refrain from careless driving.



“Driving is about observation, tolerance and determination . . . death has no capacity to apportion blame, so it’s for you as a rational man to observe the situation and apply wisdom to save your passengers and your life . . . don’t say I'm driving in my lane therefore I don’t care," he stated.





