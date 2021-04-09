Road accidents: Do your job, arrest careless drivers - Dr. Asante charges police

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Asah Asante has condemned the irresponsible behaviour of motorists resulting in road accidents in the country.



Research indicates that road accident has claimed more lives in few months than Coronavirus has done in a year since its outbreak in Ghana.



The carnage on the roads has become a serious matter of concern but little to almost nothing has been done to resolve the problem.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Information Minister, called on State authorities to check the overspeeding and overtaking including other reckless attitudes of motorists on the roads.



He recounted his encounters with people driving cars and riding motorcycles in danger of their lives and others.



Dr. Asah Asante charged the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service and Police personnel at checkpoints not to look unconcerned and allow drivers and motor riders to misbehave on the roads.



To him, should the road authorities do their job effectively, there will be less to no road accidents.



''They should tighten their work. They must stamp their feet on the ground. People will criticize them but they shouldn't listen. They should act lawfully," he emphasized.



