General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: GNA

Road Safety Authority seeks public inputs on LI for enforcement of road safety Act

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has begun a nationwide consultative meeting on the drafting of a Legislative Instrument (LI) that will regulate road transport operations in the country.



When passed, the LI would enable the NRSA to enforce standards, to promote sanity and reduced crashes on the roads.



The LI would advance realistic enforcement of provisions in the National Road Safety Act, 2019 (Act 993) which established the Authority.



According to Mr David Adonteng, the Director of Planning at the NRSA, the consultative meetings were aimed at collating views and creating opportunities for stakeholders in the road sector to make contributions into the draft.



It also created an opportunity for the Authority to sensitize stakeholders on the draft before the bill was sent to parliament.



Mr Adonteng was speaking at the Ahafo Regional stakeholders consultative meeting held at Goaso on Tuesday, and attended by transport unions, traditional rulers, road sector agencies, Vulcanizers, drivers and security services.



He noted that despite intensified public education, road accidents kept on increasing in the country, saying as an Authority, it would be in a better position to regulate and enforce standards in the transport industry and minimise crashes.



Under the LI, the NRSA among other things, will facilitate and enforce standards in road infrastructure, train and certify vulcanizers, as well as monitor activities of road sector agencies.



Mr Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager of the NRSA, expressed the hope that the public would interrogate the draft LI and make inputs to help fine-tune and facilitate its passage.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.