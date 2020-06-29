Regional News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: B&FT Online

Road Minister inspects ongoing projects in Northern and Savannah Regions

Kwesi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has embarked on a six-day inspection tour on two ongoing road projects within the Northern and Savannah Regions.



The two road projects comprise upgrading the Salaga-Bimbilla stretch road of about 71 kilometres, and the Salaga-Ekumdipe-Kpandai (61.2km) Lot 3 road. The total cost of both government of Ghana (GoG)-funded projects is estimated at GH¢240.7million.



The minister, who was accompanied by his deputy, Anthony Karbo, and other government officials, also toured the 100km Bunjai–Fufulso road being facilitated by Mawums Construction Ltd.



In August 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for construction of the two roads. The Salaga-Bimbilla and Salaga-Ekumdipe-Kpandai roads, which are 45percent and 36.18 percent complete respectively, are expected to be usable by 2023 and 2021 respectively.



The projects link a number of agriculture-based commercial towns and market centres, such as Sabonjida, Sogon,Taali, Abotareye, Chamba and Bimbilla.



Addressing the media after the tour, the sector minister commended the contractors and workers. “I am so impressed with the quality of work being executed to ensure value for money and also a smooth road system. We are not just building roads and infrastructure, but building quality infrastructure that is value for money,” he said.



The minister assured communites where the projects are being executed that the road will benefit them, and so they should do their best to cooperate with workers for the work to be completed on time.



Touching on the Bimbilla inner-city road networks, the minister said the contract has been awarded and urged the contractor not to compromise on quality, because President Akufo-Addo’s government will never pay any contractor for work that is below standard.



Benjamin Attah, the resident engineer of Messrs New Modern World Construction Ltd., commended the minister and government for giving him the contract and assured of producing quality work.



He said the project, which commenced in July 2019, will be completed by January 2023; adding that about 45 percent of the work has been completed and he is convinced the road will be ready before the stipulated date.

