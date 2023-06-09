Ritualist remanded for defrauding a trader and family

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Jibril Musah, popularly known as Alhaji, a 40-year-old ritualist has been remanded into police custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for defrauding a trader and her family.



Musah pleaded not guilty to the charge levied against him and would make his next appearance in court on Thursday, June 13 this year.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo told the court presided over by Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith- Arthur that the complainant Madam Mary Oppong is a trader residing at Assin Ngresi.



Musah on the other hand lives at Assin Ngresi and is a well-known spiritualist in the community.



Mary said in the month of November 2021, she sent her husband to Alhaji for treatment and healing.



She said Alhaji told her that in the spiritual realms, her father hid a treasure which is gold in one of their lands at Assin Ochiso.



Mary said Alhaji told them to find money to buy some items for rituals to be able to get the gold.



The prosecutor said Mary called her family and friends to contribute to raise the money for the rituals.



Alhaji on the other hand gave the numbers of Mary and some family members to a suppose marine god ‘maame water’ who occasionally call to send money on 0256281490 and 05594199200 to buy the items for the ritual spiritually.



Chief Inspector Ayongo said Alhaji used the opportunity to defraud Mary of about GHC85,000.00.



Meanwhile, all efforts by Mary to get the gold from Alhaji proved futile and led to the arrest of the accused.