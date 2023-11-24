Rising Ghanaian perfume house Maison Yusif celebrated at UAE National Day

Diasporia News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: William Lamptey, Contributor

This historic 52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates, which took place in the beautiful country of Ghana, was hosted at the residence of the UAE Ambassador to Ghana, Amer Jamil Ghanem Ali Alalawi, and marked a significant collaboration between the UAE and Maison Yusif Fragrance.



A Momentous Collaboration:



The UAE Ambassador, Amer Jamil Ghanem Ali Alalawi, graciously extended an invitation to Maison Yusif fragrance to participate in this remarkable event. Maison Yusif fragrance not only attended the celebration, but also collaborated with the UAE to create a special fragrance in honor of the UAE's National Day. This unique scent was specially crafted to be presented to the esteemed dignitaries who graced the event with their presence.



Maison Yusif's Contribution:



In response to this prestigious collaboration, Maison Yusif fragrance crafted a bespoke fragrance specifically for the UAE's National Day. Additionally, they also developed a scented cleaning product, in collaboration with Love Of A Queen(LOAQ), tailored to the preferences of the UAE. These thoughtful contributions from Maison Yusif fragrance added an extra layer of elegance and significance to the celebration.



Dignitaries and Notable Attendees:



The event was attended by numerous distinguished guests, including ambassadors, kings, chiefs, politicians, and notable personalities. Among the esteemed attendees were the Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, as well as renowned celebrities like Majeed Michelle, Freedom Jacob Caesar AKA "Prince of Africa," and many others. The fragrance created by Maison Yusif for this occasion captivated the hearts of all who experienced it.



Maison Yusif's Delegation:



The CEO and founder of Maison Yusif fragrance, Mr. Yusif Meizongo Jnr, a celebrated perfumer and entrepreneur, along with their General Manager, Mr. Baidawi Shamuna, and their dedicated team, were present at the event. Their presence added a touch of sophistication and expertise to the celebration, emphasizing the significance of their collaboration with the UAE.



The UAE National Day celebration in Ghana, featuring the remarkable partnership between the UAE and Maison Yusif fragrance, was truly a moment to remember. The fusion of scents, culture, and dignitaries from both nations created an atmosphere of elegance and unity, leaving a lasting impression on all who were in attendance.



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on their 52nd National Day and commend the collaborative spirit that brought this extraordinary celebration to life.