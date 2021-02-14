General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Rise above being mere bag carriers for your corrupt political godfathers – Kwaku Azar cautions

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare

US-based Ghanaian Professor of Law and social commentator, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, who is popularly known as Prof Kwaku Azar has called on the youth in Ghana to desist from carrying bags of their political Godfathers.



According to him, the youth is at the receiving end when leaders take bad decisions and do not put the people first in their activities hence the need not to join them stifle the growth of the youth in the country.



“The youth suffers the most from public corruption. They suffer the most from bad schools, unemployment, low quality healthcare, death-trap roads, etc,” he said in a post shared on his Facebook page.



Adding that “They must use their comparative advantage in technology to expose and push back against those who engage in corruption. They must join the political space not to carry the bags of corrupt leaders and to become like their corrupt political godfathers. Rather, they must join that space to rid it of the corrupt practices that imperil their future”.



The youth suffers the most from public corruption. They suffer the most from bad schools, unemployment, low quality healthcare, death-trap roads, etc.



They must use their comparative advantage in technology to expose and push back against those who engage in corruption.



They must join the political space not to carry the bags of corrupt leaders and to become like their corrupt political godfathers. Rather, they must join that space to rid it of the corrupt practices that imperil their future.



They are full of ideas and aspirations. They must channel their energy and creativity to the realization of those ideas and aspirations.



They must not adore unexplained wealth. Nor should they want to acquire unexplained wealth. They must question and shun it without wearing political lenses.



They must not measure their value in terms of how many houses and cars that they can get in the shortest possible time. They must measure their value in terms of whether they are helping to build an inclusive and equal opportunity society.



They must shun patronage and insist on a meritocratic society that rewards enterprise and hard work.



The future belongs to the youth. They can enact the future that they want by insisting on GOGO.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Never in our history has a group of people been so flagrantly disrespected and denied the right to representation.



Da Yie!